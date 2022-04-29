Former PM Imran visits Chinese embassy, condoles death of teachers in Karachi bombing
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday visited the Chinese Embassy in the federal capital to offer his condolences over the killing of Chinese teachers in the Karachi University suicide bombing this week.
According to details, former prime minister Khan expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the incident. He said he was equally grieved over the loss of lives in the tragic incident.
The former prime minister also stated that enemies of Pakistan and China were not happy with the relations and the level of trust between the two countries.
FM Bilawal Bhutto condoles Karachi blast deaths ... 09:45 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The newly installed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday paid a visit to the Chinese ...
He said the Karachi University suicide bombing was an attempt to target the Pakistan-China friendship, but the people of two countries would defeat this menace with unity.
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Senator Wasim Shahzad and former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri also accompanied the former prime minister to the Chinese embassy.
PM Shehbaz visits Chinese embassy to condole ... 07:54 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid a visit to the Chinese embassy in the country’s federal ...
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Two-year-old paralysed as Pakistan reports second polio case of 202210:51 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Top Indian court orders release of 'Pakistani man' after 7 years in ...10:12 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- LHC tells NA speaker to administer oath to Punjab CM-elect Hamza ...09:26 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Former PM Imran visits Chinese embassy, condoles death of teachers in ...09:01 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- ECP acquits Gilani, orders action against his son in Senate election ...08:36 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Ayesha Omar's new workout video goes viral06:30 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Hadiqa Kiani slams Kanika Kapoor's 'shameless rendition' of Boohey ...06:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- 'What a gentleman' - Sarah Khan all praise for Ahad Raza Mir05:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022