Former PM Imran visits Chinese embassy, condoles death of teachers in Karachi bombing
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday visited the Chinese Embassy in the federal capital to offer his condolences over the killing of Chinese teachers in the Karachi University suicide bombing this week.

According to details, former prime minister Khan expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the incident. He said he was equally grieved over the loss of lives in the tragic incident.

The former prime minister also stated that enemies of Pakistan and China were not happy with the relations and the level of trust between the two countries.

He said the Karachi University suicide bombing was an attempt to target the Pakistan-China friendship, but the people of two countries would defeat this menace with unity.  

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Senator Wasim Shahzad and former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri also accompanied the former prime minister to the Chinese embassy. 

