Pakistan arrests 4 TTP terrorists involved in Bisham attack on Chinese engineers

03:34 PM | 29 Apr, 2024
Pakistan arrests 4 TTP terrorists involved in Bisham attack on Chinese engineers
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) have arrested four terrorists involved in Bisham suicide attack which killed six people, including five engineers last month.

Reports said all the four suspects – identified as Adil Shehbaz, Muhammad Shafique Qureshi, Zahid Qureshi and Nazir Hussain – were arrested. The prime suspect, Adil Shehbaz, belongs to Jalalabad city of Afghanistan while the three others hail from Mansehra.

CTD said Adil Shehbaz has confessed to his link to TTP and involvement in the Bisham attack.

Last month, an unidentified suicide bomber drove his explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers who were on their way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu.

Five Chinese engineers and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack.

China calls for 'thorough investigation' into Bisham suicide bombing

