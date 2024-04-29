Pakistan arrests 4 TTP terrorists involved in Bisham attack on Chinese engineers

PESHAWAR – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) have arrested four terrorists involved in Bisham suicide attack which killed six people, including five engineers last month.
Reports said all the four suspects – identified as Adil Shehbaz, Muhammad Shafique Qureshi, Zahid Qureshi and Nazir Hussain – were arrested. The prime suspect, Adil Shehbaz, belongs to Jalalabad city of Afghanistan while the three others hail from Mansehra.
CTD said Adil Shehbaz has confessed to his link to TTP and involvement in the Bisham attack.
Last month, an unidentified suicide bomber drove his explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers who were on their way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu.
Five Chinese engineers and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
