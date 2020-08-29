PIA to airlift 200 Pakistanis from Shanghai tomorrow
Web Desk
06:42 PM | 29 Aug, 2020
PIA to airlift 200 Pakistanis from Shanghai tomorrow
Share

LAHORE – A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines would transport around two hundred Pakistani nationals from Pudong International Airport, Shanghai, China to Islamabad tomorrow (Sunday).

Talking to the media on Saturday, PIA Country Manager for China Qadir Bux Sangi said this would be seventh special flight of PIA to transport Pakistani nationals from China to back home.

Pakistan had resumed flights to and from China, only few days after it suspended them because of the coronavirus outbreak in China earlier this year.

More From This Category
Indian troops kill another three young Kashmiris
08:47 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Pakistan to repatriate 200 nationals from India ...
07:24 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
AJK commemorates Youm-e-Ashur, paying homage to ...
06:59 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Another three-day Monsoon spell likely in Sindh
06:29 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments date extended till ...
05:31 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Ashura: Mobile phone services to remain suspend ...
11:42 AM | 30 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Four absolutely skin transforming DIY face masks that actually work
06:43 PM | 29 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr