PIA to airlift 200 Pakistanis from Shanghai tomorrow

LAHORE – A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines would transport around two hundred Pakistani nationals from Pudong International Airport, Shanghai, China to Islamabad tomorrow (Sunday).

Talking to the media on Saturday, PIA Country Manager for China Qadir Bux Sangi said this would be seventh special flight of PIA to transport Pakistani nationals from China to back home.

Pakistan had resumed flights to and from China, only few days after it suspended them because of the coronavirus outbreak in China earlier this year.