PM Shehbaz summons emergency meeting of ally parties to devise strategy on floods
Web Desk
10:06 AM | 29 Aug, 2022
PM Shehbaz summons emergency meeting of ally parties to devise strategy on floods
Source: PML-N Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday summoned an emergency meeting of all ally parties in Prime Minister House.

The prime minister invited all ally parties, the chief minister of all four provinces and heads of all three Armed forces to the meeting.

The current situation in the county amid flood and rainfall would be discussed in the meeting. The stakeholders have been invited to form a common strategy to face the ongoing calamity.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited flood-hit areas of the Balochistan and announced Rs10 billion for the provincial government to assist the flood victims.

PM Shehbaz approves Rs10bn for disaster relief as ... 04:29 PM | 28 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a grant of Rs10 billion for calamity-hit Balochistan as ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz arrives in Nowshera to review flood ...
12:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
IMF all set to hold key meeting today for renewal ...
10:44 AM | 29 Aug, 2022
Pakistan terms Afghanistan defence minister’s ...
09:36 AM | 29 Aug, 2022
Pakistan Railways all set to receive 40 ...
09:58 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Key Taliban official says Pakistan allowed US to ...
09:16 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Pakistan Army rescues drowning man in Kohistan ...
10:18 PM | 28 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hadiqa Kiani seeks donations for flood victims under her own initiative
08:49 PM | 28 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr