PM Shehbaz summons emergency meeting of ally parties to devise strategy on floods

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday summoned an emergency meeting of all ally parties in Prime Minister House.

The prime minister invited all ally parties, the chief minister of all four provinces and heads of all three Armed forces to the meeting.

The current situation in the county amid flood and rainfall would be discussed in the meeting. The stakeholders have been invited to form a common strategy to face the ongoing calamity.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited flood-hit areas of the Balochistan and announced Rs10 billion for the provincial government to assist the flood victims.