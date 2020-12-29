Is there anything magical about this cup Maryam Nawaz always holds in her hand?
Web Desk
11:33 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
Is there anything magical about this cup Maryam Nawaz always holds in her hand?
Share

One of Pakistan's top opposition figures Maryam Nawaz often gets viciously scrutinised by the public. Her extravagant taste in fashion keeps on sending social media into frenzy, with people talking about the 47-year-old politician's luxurious shoes and statement clothing.

This time around netizens were quick to notice that the PML-N vice-president has been giving speeches, appearing for interviews, and organising events while holding her famous steel glass that she doesn't seem to let go off.

Social media users have come up with eccentric yet interesting speculation about Cup of Jamshid - a cup of foretelling the future.

Pakistanis are convinced that her steel glass is her lucky charm and has some ‘magical power’.

In Persian mythology, the cup was long owned by the emperors of ancient Iran. Historians believe that the success of the Persian Empire is due to their possession of the Cup of Jamshid.

According to the myth, the world is said to be reflected in that cup revealing deep dark truths like a crystal globe.

The daughter of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was holding her precious glass even during her BBC interview.

Maryam Nawaz is a spitting image of Halime ... 03:26 PM | 12 Nov, 2020

We all likely have a doppelganger in the world somewhere. And that's not just restricted to everyday people who are ...

More From This Category
Pakistan not under any pressure to recognise ...
11:52 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
Engin Altan aka Ertuğrul to visit Pakistan again ...
10:56 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
EFU Life wins Best Corporate Report Award 2019
11:11 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
FO rubbishes reports about institutionalized ...
09:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
NAB arrests PML-N bigwig Khawaja Asif
08:02 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
FIA arrests man for sharing child pornography on ...
07:54 PM | 29 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Engin Altan aka Ertuğrul to visit Pakistan again next month, Kashif Zameer reveals in ...
10:56 PM | 29 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr