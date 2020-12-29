Is there anything magical about this cup Maryam Nawaz always holds in her hand?

One of Pakistan's top opposition figures Maryam Nawaz often gets viciously scrutinised by the public. Her extravagant taste in fashion keeps on sending social media into frenzy, with people talking about the 47-year-old politician's luxurious shoes and statement clothing.

This time around netizens were quick to notice that the PML-N vice-president has been giving speeches, appearing for interviews, and organising events while holding her famous steel glass that she doesn't seem to let go off.

Social media users have come up with eccentric yet interesting speculation about Cup of Jamshid - a cup of foretelling the future.

1st pic : Power of Undertaker in Paul Bearer's cup.

Pakistanis are convinced that her steel glass is her lucky charm and has some ‘magical power’.

In Persian mythology, the cup was long owned by the emperors of ancient Iran. Historians believe that the success of the Persian Empire is due to their possession of the Cup of Jamshid.

According to the myth, the world is said to be reflected in that cup revealing deep dark truths like a crystal globe.

The daughter of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was holding her precious glass even during her BBC interview.