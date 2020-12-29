Pakistan not under any pressure to recognise Israel, clarifies FM

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan is not facing any pressure to recognise Israel.

In a statement, he said Pakistan's stance on Israel is very clear, and the country stick to it.

Qureshi said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have deep, historical and fraternal ties, adding that a high level Saud delegation, including the Saudi foreign minister, will be visiting Pakistan soon.

High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan ... 02:53 PM | 29 Dec, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that a high-level Saudi delegation, including ...

He said that the visit of the delegation shows Pakistan-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations are further strengthening.

The minister said India is using its land against Pakistan. He said India is training terrorists and sponsoring banned organizations. He said the EU DisinfoLab has unveiled India's nefarious designs about spreading anti-Pakistan content.

Talking about opposition’s anti-government movement, he said that the PDM could not pressurise the government for NRO.