Mohammad Rizwan among nominees for ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year award

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) Wednesday revealed the nominations for the Men’s T20I Player of the Year award, with Pakistan’s star cricketer Mohammad Rizwan among the nominees.

“Two brilliant wicketkeeper-batters and two all-rounders constitute our nominees for the 2021 ICC Men's T20I Player of the Year awards,” said the council in a statement.

The ICC Awards 2021 will recognise the outstanding achievements and feats in cricket over the past year.

The other nominees include for the award. England's Jos Buttler, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and Australia's Mitchell Marsh.

Mohammad Rizwan, who proved his mettle in the outgoing year by displaying impressive performance, made 1326 runs in 29 matches at an average of 73.66 with one century; 24 dismissals.

“The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter ruled the roost in 2021 when it came to the shortest format of the game. Aggregating a staggering 1326 runs in only 29 matches, Rizwan struck at an average of 73.66 and a strike-rate of 134.89. Apart from his exploits with the bat, he was as solid as ever behind the stumps, playing a key role in Pakistan's run to the semis during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, where he ended up as the third-highest run-scorer,” ICC said about Rizwan.

He also scored the maiden T20I century of his career against South Africa in Lahore early in the year and ended it continuing his form with a brilliant knock of 87 against West Indies in Karachi. With another T20 World Cup coming up next year, Pakistan will hope that Rizwan continues in the same vein.

Though a chase of 152 looked easy on paper, Pakistan had the weight of history against them in the T20 World Cup encounter against India. With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami in opposition attack, the task was made all the more complicated. But as was almost always the case in 2021, Rizwan along with his skipper Babar Azam ensured that a famous victory would be sealed that would be celebrated in the history of Pakistan cricket for years to come.

Rizwan smacked 79* in only 55 deliveries, hitting six fours and three sixes. The ease with which he countered the Indian bowling attack was a thing of sheer beauty. He ensured that there were no hiccups in the run-chase as Pakistan galloped towards the target without losing a single wicket to seal a 10-wicket victory.