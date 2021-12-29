No concerts, fireworks on New Year's Eve in Lahore this year
Web Desk
10:52 AM | 29 Dec, 2021
No concerts, fireworks on New Year's Eve in Lahore this year
Share

LAHORE – The district administration in the country’s cultural capital announced a ban on public concerts, fireworks displays, aerial firing, and other celebratory events on New Year’s Eve.

The development comes after Lahore has been declared the most polluted city in the world by an air quality monitor, as residents choking in acrid smog plead with officials to take action to cut air pollution.

Smog has worsened in parts of Punjab in recent years, as a mixture of low-grade diesel fumes smoke from seasonal crop burn-off, and colder winter temperatures coalesce into stagnant clouds of smog.

Meanwhile, the administration also rejected all requests seeking permission for the display of fireworks in the megacity on New Year’s Eve – which is usually celebrated at evening parties, where many people watch or light fireworks.

Public concerts and other events were banned in wake of security reasons and the spread of the Omicron variant in the South Asian country.

Islamabad bans fireworks display on weddings 06:21 PM | 4 Jan, 2018

ISLAMABAD - The use of crackers, explosive devices and firearms along with fireworks display has been banned in the ...

Aerial firing is also strictly banned as scores of people get injured and killed as a result of celebratory firing on New Year’s Eve and on other occasions.

Minor girl killed by cop's celebratory gunshots ... 12:18 PM | 5 Nov, 2021

KARACHI – A 7-year-old girl was killed in celebratory gunfire by a policeman during a wedding ceremony in the ...

More From This Category
PM Imran convenes cabinet meeting to discuss ...
12:58 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
Kashmiris slam ‘loot sale’ of IIOJK land as ...
11:48 AM | 29 Dec, 2021
Govt to move court for legal action against ...
11:19 AM | 29 Dec, 2021
Health Ministry warns of fifth Covid wave in Feb ...
10:28 AM | 29 Dec, 2021
University of Agriculture bans fitted jeans, ...
09:52 AM | 29 Dec, 2021
Pakistan’s active Covid cases cross 10,000-mark ...
09:29 AM | 29 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker who ‘defrauded’ Ertugrul star fires back at PTI, police — DP Exclusive
09:13 PM | 28 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr