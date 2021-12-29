No concerts, fireworks on New Year's Eve in Lahore this year
LAHORE – The district administration in the country’s cultural capital announced a ban on public concerts, fireworks displays, aerial firing, and other celebratory events on New Year’s Eve.
The development comes after Lahore has been declared the most polluted city in the world by an air quality monitor, as residents choking in acrid smog plead with officials to take action to cut air pollution.
Smog has worsened in parts of Punjab in recent years, as a mixture of low-grade diesel fumes smoke from seasonal crop burn-off, and colder winter temperatures coalesce into stagnant clouds of smog.
Meanwhile, the administration also rejected all requests seeking permission for the display of fireworks in the megacity on New Year’s Eve – which is usually celebrated at evening parties, where many people watch or light fireworks.
Public concerts and other events were banned in wake of security reasons and the spread of the Omicron variant in the South Asian country.
Aerial firing is also strictly banned as scores of people get injured and killed as a result of celebratory firing on New Year’s Eve and on other occasions.
