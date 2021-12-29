Govt to move court for legal action against Shehbaz for guaranteeing Nawaz's return

ISLAMABAD – PTI led government has decided to approach a court against Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif as he had guaranteed Nawaz’s repatriation.

Reports in local media said the government has decided to file a petition against former CM Punjab in the Lahore High Court in a case related to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return.

Shehbaz submitted an affidavit in Lahore High Court, assuring that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan after his full recovery.

In 2019, Shehbaz submitted a draft of initial undertaking in the court, saying that he would facilitate Nawaz’s return to the South Asian country following his treatment abroad.

The Islamabad High Court suspended Sharif’s sentence on medical grounds for eight weeks in the Al-Azizia reference case and he was conditionally approved to leave the country.

Since 2019, PML-N supremo has been living in UK with the federal government demanding his return. Recently, the PML-N leaders have dropped major hints that Sharif will return and expressed full confidence that the deposed premier will oust the Imran Khan led government.

Following Ayaz Sadiq’s confident claims, Maryam Nawaz also hinted at her father’s return saying her father is desperate to return to homeland and will do so soon.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz who guaranteed brother’s return two years back has now clarified that the latter had no plans to return to Pakistan in immediate future.

He said Nawaz might stay in the UK legally until the immigration tribunal rules on his appeal against the British Home Office’s rejection for extending his visa. Reports also claimed that the British Home Office has turned down Nawaz’s appeal for visa extension.