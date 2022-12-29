Atif Aslam wins hearts with recent fan interaction

Singer Atif Aslam, by all descriptions, is Pakistan’s most celebrated artist today. In fact, his popularity equals the rest of the music industry combined.

The Dil Dyan Gallan crooner has always managed to deliver phenomenal musical scores and has been the recipient of numerous awards repeatedly.

More than that, he is a kind human who absolutely adores his fans, His sweet interaction with ace photographer Izzah Shaheen Malik aka pictroizzah is winning hearts.

'King for a reason ???????????? @atifaslam this happened when @rafia.s.a and I were singing old mashup of atif with him at the top of our lungs ???? thanks @z.malik_niche@suhanajbaig & @khadija_zulfiqar8for capturing three angles of BTS LOVE YOU GIRLS ????❤️', captioned the famous photographer.

On the work front, Atif Aslam has been riding the success of his drama serial Sang e Mah co-starring Kubra Khan, Naumaan Ijaz, Hania Aamir, Sania Saeed and many more.