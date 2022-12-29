First winter rain brings mercury down in Lahore, other cities

LAHORE – Several cities in Punjab, including the provincial capital Lahore, received the first winter rain on Thursday that brought the temperature down.

The light showers reduced the temperature to 13 degrees Celsius today which will further plunge to 8 at midnight.

Earlier this week, Met Office predicted a westerly wave that entered Balochistan and is likely to grip the upper and central parts of the country. Lahore, Sahiwal, Vehari, Lodhran, Jhang, Pakpattan, Fort Abbas, Gojra, Arifwala, Alipur, and Kabirwala will receive showers.

Under the influence of the new weather system, light to moderate downpour is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harani, Qillah Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Panjgur, Kalat, Khuzdar, Sibbi, Naseerabad and Lasbella till December 29.

Rain with snowfall is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Sargodha, Islamabad, and Murree.

The air quality index in Lahore remained unhealthy despite the drizzle.