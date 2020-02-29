Petrol and diesel prices down by Rs 5 for March
ISLAMABAD - In an attempt to ease the pressure of rising fuel prices on the common man, the federal govt announced a rate cut of Rs5 per litre for diesel and petrol for March on Saturday.
According to a statement of Finance Division, the prices of Petrol and High-Speed Diesel have been reduced by 5 rupees per litre each while the Kerosene and Light Diesel Oil will be sold out decreasing 7 rupees per litre each.
The new per litre prices of these products have been fixed at petrol 111.60, high-speed diesel at 122.26, kerosene oil at 92.45, and light diesel oil at 77.51 rupees per litre.
The statement said that the government is committed to extending relief to the public whenever fiscal space becomes available.
The new prices will come into effect from midnight.
