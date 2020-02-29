PSL 2020: Rain abandons Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match in Rawalpindi
10:02 PM | 29 Feb, 2020
PSL 2020: Rain abandons Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match in Rawalpindi
RAWALPINDI – The match between Islamabad United and Pehawar Zalmi has been abandoned by rain without a ball bowled.

Both the teams have played four games in fifth instalment of Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture of the day so far, winning two and losing two.

Two-time champions United earlier defeated Multan Sultans by eight wickets and Lahore Qalandars by one wicket; however, they ended up losing to Quetta Gladiators twice, once by three wickets, and then by five wickets on February 27.

The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United was scheduled to start at 7pm. 

Squads 

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (captain), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Luke Ronchi, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Musa Khan, Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Rizwan Hussain, Phil Salt, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Saif Badar, Dawid Malan

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (captain), Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Lewis Gregory, Adil Amin, Amir Khan, Aamir Ali, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Carlos Brathwaite

