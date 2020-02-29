PSL 2020: Rain abandons Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match in Rawalpindi
Share
RAWALPINDI – The match between Islamabad United and Pehawar Zalmi has been abandoned by rain without a ball bowled.
Both the teams have played four games in fifth instalment of Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture of the day so far, winning two and losing two.
Two-time champions United earlier defeated Multan Sultans by eight wickets and Lahore Qalandars by one wicket; however, they ended up losing to Quetta Gladiators twice, once by three wickets, and then by five wickets on February 27.
The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United was scheduled to start at 7pm.
Squads
Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (captain), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Luke Ronchi, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Musa Khan, Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Rizwan Hussain, Phil Salt, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Saif Badar, Dawid Malan
Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (captain), Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Lewis Gregory, Adil Amin, Amir Khan, Aamir Ali, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Carlos Brathwaite
- Another police case emerges,toll reaches 7 in Sindh this year11:45 AM | 1 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus: Pakistan to close Chaman border with Afghanistan on ...11:29 AM | 1 Mar, 2020
- Taliban lauds Pakistan's role in peace deal with US10:53 AM | 1 Mar, 2020
- Lahore Bar polls 2020:Tahir Nasrullah Warraich becomes LHCBA ...10:39 AM | 1 Mar, 2020
- PM Imran to give away Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships to students10:34 AM | 1 Mar, 2020
- A TikTok influencer almost died during an ice swimming stunt02:29 PM | 29 Feb, 2020
- Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir begin handing out wedding invites02:17 PM | 29 Feb, 2020
- 'I haven't been quarantined': Jackie Chan quashes Covid-19 rumours01:19 PM | 29 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019