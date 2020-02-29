Delhi carnage to lead to Indian Muslim’s radicalization like Kashmir, warns PM Imran
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that the ongoing carnage of Muslims in New Delhi and state sponsored terrorism in India would lead to the radicalization of 200 million Indian Muslims just like those of Kashmir.
“In Delhi carnage of Muslims, state-sponsored terror through police & RSS gangs is going to lead to radicalisation of the 200 million Indian Muslims just as the Kashmiri youth has been radicalised through the oppression of Indian Occupation forces & deaths of almost 100,000 Kashmiris,” the prime minister remarked on Twitter.
I have been predicting that unless the international community intervenes these developments will have disastrous consequences not only for the region but eventually for the world also. pic.twitter.com/yG1bGfynFC— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 29, 2020
He also shared the images from New Delhi depicting the children mourning over dead bodies of their slain parents, injured lying on streets, Muslim families fleeing the area, ransacked houses, gutted mosque and markets.
“I have been predicting that unless the international community intervenes these developments will have disastrous consequences not only for the region but eventually for the world also,” the prime minister remarked.
