UN chief welcomes US-Taliban deal for Afghan peace

UNITED NATIONS – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called Saturday’s agreement signed between the United States and Taliban an important development in achieving a lasting political settlement in Afghanistan.

“The Secretary-General welcomes efforts to achieve a lasting political settlement in Afghanistan. Today’s events in Doha and Kabul mark important developments in this regard,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement issued at UN Headquarters in New York.

“The Secretary-General stresses the importance of sustaining the nationwide reduction in violence, for the benefit of all Afghans. He encourages continued efforts by all parties to create an enabling environment for the intra-Afghan negotiations and a comprehensive peace process,” the statement, which praised Qatar for hosting the US-Taliban talks, said.

“The Secretary-General hopes that the deeply held aspirations of the Afghan people for peace will be realized, through an inclusive Afghan-led process with the meaningful participation of women and youth,” the statement said.

“The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to supporting the people and Government of Afghanistan.”