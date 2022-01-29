Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 January 2022
08:39 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 January 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 127,000 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 108,880 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 99,806 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.116,416.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 127,000 PKR 1,510
Karachi PKR 127,000 PKR 1,510
Islamabad PKR 127,000 PKR 1,510
Peshawar PKR 127,000 PKR 1,510
Quetta PKR 127,000 PKR 1,510
Sialkot PKR 127,000 PKR 1,510
Attock PKR 127,000 PKR 1,510
Gujranwala PKR 127,000 PKR 1,510
Jehlum PKR 127,000 PKR 1,510
Multan PKR 127,000 PKR 1,510
Bahawalpur PKR 127,000 PKR 1,510
Gujrat PKR 127,000 PKR 1,510
Nawabshah PKR 127,000 PKR 1,510
Chakwal PKR 127,000 PKR 1,510
Hyderabad PKR 127,000 PKR 1,510
Nowshehra PKR 127,000 PKR 1,510
Sargodha PKR 127,000 PKR 1,510
Faisalabad PKR 127,000 PKR 1,510
Mirpur PKR 127,000 PKR 1,510

