Kumbh Mela Stampede Leaves Over 30 Dead As Millions Rush For Holy Bath At Hindu Festival

PRAYAGRAJ – Word largest gathering at Hindu festival of Kumbh Mela witnessed chaotic scenes as over 30 people have been killed while scores suffered injuries in stampede on Wednesday.

The disturbing events of crowd crush occurred as tens of millions gathered to take a holy dip in ‘holy waters’ of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers.

Indian media reported that panicked crowd surged toward the sacred confluence, and many people were trampled and a barrier collapsed. Many pilgrims, including women and children, were were trapped as crowd grew uncontrollable.

Most of the pilgrims tried reaching Triveni Sangam, where Ganges, Yamuna, and the Sarasvati rivers meet, as it holds spiritual significance for Hindus.

Amid top claims of crowd management efforts, local officials apparently struggling to control mammoth gathering. The incident also raised concerns about crowd safety at one of the largest and most revered religious events in the world.

Kumbh Mela remains one of world’s largest religious gatherings, which is held every decade.

 

