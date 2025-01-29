Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Another Vaccine now mandatory for Pakistani Umrah Pilgrims; full details inside

Another Vaccine Now Mandatory For Pakistani Umrah Pilgrims Full Details Inside

KARACHI – Pakistani pasengers traveling on Saudi Airline have to get ACWY meningitis vaccine, along with other essential immusisation to enter Kingdom. As per new guidelines from Saudi aviation authorities, airlines are required to ensure that passengers present a valid vaccination certificate issued at least 10 days before their journey.

The paperwork must confirm that passenger has received the necessary vaccinations, including the meningitis shot, which is a mandatory requirement for pilgrims. Children aged one year and younger are exempt from the vaccination requirement. In addition to vaccination protocols, airlines have been instructed to adopt necessary precautionary measures to ensure passenger safety during travel.

Meanwhile, Pakistanis are facing shortage of of meningitis vaccines and delays in getting polio vaccination certificates. Saudi Arabia’s mandatory vaccination requirements for pilgrims have left many prospective travelers in distress, with both vaccines being crucial for their journey.

The meningitis vaccine is reportedly unavailable, with pharmacy owners confirming that vaccines have been out of stock for weeks. The shortage led to skyrocketing prices on the black market, with doses being sold for thousands.

Sevral counterfeit meningitis vaccines are being administered at some hospitals, as per report, adding to the concerns surrounding the authenticity of the vaccines currently available.

DRAP officials acknowledged shortage of meningitis vaccine and assured the public that over 13,000 vials will be available soon, with more imports expected to meet growing demand. The authority is also investigating reports of counterfeit vaccines and is determined to take legal action against those involved.

On the other hand, NADRA is charging Rs100 fee to issue necessary certification. Health experts and officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs are calling for swift action to address the shortage of meningitis vaccines and streamline the polio certification process.

Authorities have been urged to ensure the availability of authentic meningitis vaccines at affordable prices and to increase the number of authorized personnel to update polio vaccination records.

As the Umrah season continues, the lack of planning and coordination has left many pilgrims frustrated and uncertain about fulfilling their religious obligations. Health experts warn that immediate action is needed to prevent the crisis from escalating further.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

