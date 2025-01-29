Ex-Judge Faqeer Muhammad Khokhar, Chairman of Missing Persons Panel, passes away

LAHORE – Justice (retired) Faqeer Muhammad Khokhar, the newly appointed chairman of Pakistan’s Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, breathed his last at the age of 80.

As per the obituary shared by the Supreme Court, the funeral will be held at E-Block mosque, DHA at 4:15 PM after the Asr prayer.

The former jurist, known for several landmark verdicts, had several health issues for some time and was undergoing treatment at Services Hospital in Lahore at the time of his appointment just a week ago.

The demise of the former Supreme Court judge comes as a significant loss to Pakistan’s judicial community, particularly given his recent appointment to head the commission, which deals with the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances in the country.

Justice Khokhar’s appointment was said to be a step toward addressing the persistent problem of missing persons, a matter that has seen slow progress despite several commissions and efforts. His demise however adds further layer of uncertainty to the fate of this critical commission.