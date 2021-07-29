Hasan Ali becomes third fastest Pakistani to pick up 50 T20I wickets
12:42 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
Hasan Ali becomes third fastest Pakistani to pick up 50 T20I wickets
LAHORE – Pakistan's energetic pace bowler Hasan Ali reached another landmark during the opening match against the West Indies.

The 27-year-old became the third Pakistani bowler to pick up 50 fastest wickets when he dismissed Evin Lewis in Bridgetown. The visitors kept hosts to 85/5 from their nine overs with Hasan Ali taking 2/11 from his two-over allotment.

Reports cited that he took 16 wickets at 13.56 across eight T20Is in the current year while leaking just 7.84 runs per over.

Earlier, star player Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir, and Imad Wasim were the Pakistanis to reach the milestone.

Among all the bigwigs, Hasan was the third-fastest to reach the milestone in 38 matches. The Islamabad United bowler has also become the tenth fastest to reach the 50 wicket milestone.

On Wednesday, the first play of the four-match T20I series between Pakistan and West Indies was called off due to rain. Pakistan was about to start their batting innings to chase the 86-run target set by the hosts in the rain-shortened contest when the downpour again hit the venue.

