Mehwish Hayat shares her two cents on patriarchal violence

Celebrities and public figures have taken to social media to speak up about the ongoing femicide.

The latest to jump onto the bandwagon is superstar Mehwish Hayat, who has taken a stand against the gender violence epidemic.

Acknowledging the brutal killings, Hayat turned to her Twitter handle as she penned a note weighing on the bitter realities.

"Time for hashtags and slogans is over, we demand to know what the government is going to do about changing the system."

Further, the Load Wedding star added, "Sexual and gender violence and other forms of discrimination cannot be eliminated in a society without society changing itself."

"Time for women to define our own narrative. We will not be bullied into silence. We will accept no one’s definition of our life, but our own. But men also have an important role to play in sending out the message that real men do not hurt or abuse their partners."

Shedding light on laws, she emphasized that laws against women abuse are present. The current need is the implementation of laws.

"Laws are there - we need to make the enforcement of them more rigorous and less traumatic for the victim. The judicial process in our country is so daunting, ineffective and outdated," the Actor in Law star continued.

"Everyone has the basic human right to live in safety free from violence and abuse. No one should live in fear. It is simply not acceptable and cannot be ignored anymore. Apathy is not an option. Action has to be taken now before another victim becomes a hashtag."

Moreover, Zara Noor Abbas also shared her stance whilst stressing on calling out predators rather than enabling them, "Predators are roaming around here and there. They don't necessarily have a gun or a knife."

The internet has been raging since the last week over multiple gender-based violence reported every day in the country.

The aftermath of Noor Mukadam's brutal murder has led to the impromptu debate. The rude awakening has sparked outrage through the nation with protests and outrage against gender violence.