NCOC chief breaks silence on complete lockdown in Karachi amid Covid resurgence

ISLAMABAD – National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar Thursday shot down rumors of ‘complete lockdown’ in Sindh provincial capital in wake of alarming positivity rate of novel coronavirus.

Speaking in a national presser in Islamabad, the Federal Minister said total lockdown in a city is not the solution to the rampaging Covid-19 pandemic; the provincial government is proactively taking steps to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

Lamenting at the situation, he said the virus rapidly spreads when the lockdown restrictions ease, adding that Proper enforcement and compliance of the SOPs could help in success against the pandemic.

Furthermore, he also assured every possible cooperation to the government of Sindh for implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the province including deployment of armed forces.

Chief of the country’s top monitoring body said that vaccination is the only solution to get rid of the pandemic. “Vaccination drive is ongoing in all parts of Pakistan. We have set a new record of maximum vaccination by administering over 8.5 Lac vaccine shots in a day, yesterday,” he added.

All 'unnecessary movement' restricted in Karachi ... 12:47 PM | 27 Jul, 2021 KARACHI – The Sindh government Tuesday imposed a sweeping restriction on all ‘unnecessary movement' after 6 ...

Adding that “Sindh also administered around 1.69 Lac vaccines on Wednesday, which is also the maximum record for the province, we are eyeing to attain the target of one million vaccination in the country in a day.”

Earlier today, the National Command and Operation Centre chief also announced that August 31 will be the last date for workers of the hotels and restaurants, employees of the train service, public transport, government offices, and those working at shops and markets to get vaccinated as after this deadline the anti-vaxxers will not be allowed to work or enter.