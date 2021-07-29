Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 29 July 2021
09:15 AM | 29 Jul, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 29, 2021 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|161.4
|162.85
|Euro
|EUR
|188
|190
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|221
|224
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|43.5
|44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|42.5
|43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|116.5
|118.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.7
|388.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|126
|128
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.2
|23.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.65
|16.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.5
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.5
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.7
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.5
|394.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.5
|40.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|115.5
|117.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.8
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.1
|160
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Emirates, Etihad extend ban on travelers from COVID-hit countries ...10:02 AM | 29 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan reports 76 deaths, over 4,000 new COVID infections amid ...09:35 AM | 29 Jul, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:15 AM | 29 Jul, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 July 202108:46 AM | 29 Jul, 2021
- Welsh slate is now on list of Unesco World Heritage Sites12:56 AM | 29 Jul, 2021
Ayeza Khan’s breathtaking dance moves in saree jolts the internet (VIDEO)
06:09 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
- Nora Fatehi’s belly dance moves in ‘Zaalima Coca Cola’ set ...04:04 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
- Mehrooz Waseem hits back, accuses Usman Mukhtar of harassment03:48 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
- Maya Ali's colourful birthday celebrations go viral03:34 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021