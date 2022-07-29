realme earns the honor of becoming the youngest brand among BrandZ’s Chinese Global Brand Builders TOP 50 Awarded by Google and Kantar

In the vast sea of international businesses it is easy to get lost among the crowd but not for realme, the Chinese smartphone and technology brand. Since entering the market in August 2018, realme has surpassed global sales volume of 100 million and become one of the top six smartphone brands in the world in 2021 within just three years, earning the title of being the fastest emerging smartphone brand to achieve this. With the passing of every year, Google and Kantar come forward with their ranking of Chinese global brands to gauge the impact these brands have had on consumers in the global market.

For the first time since its debut in the international market, realme has made its way onto the Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders 2022 TOP 50. Not only was realme the youngest brand to break into the ranking, the tech democratizer was also given the special honor of receiving the award for Best Newcomer for Balanced Growth. Being placed on this list means that realme has finally transitioned from being a rising star in the industry to a brand with great global influence as the preferred choice of young people around the world.

As a brand, realme’s philosophy caters towards the global youth population, embodying the core values that they hold dear such as adventure, activism, and cost-effectiveness. In the past four years, realme has spread laterally into the market, introducing high quality products with leap-forward performance and trendsetting design to young users in 61 global markets. In the future, realme plans to dive further into its strategic markets with a focus on becoming more influential in those territories.

The rankings of the BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders Top 50 are based on a survey of over 1 million users across 11 countries which is used to compute the brand power score for each brand. A comprehensive analysis of the brand power score is used in order to put the rankings together. The BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders Top 50 provides a scale to measure the international influence of Chinese brands and has authority and credibility worldwide. Compared to last year, realme’s brand power has shot up by 20% in the 11 surveyed markets with a 70% growth rate in the seven developed markets that were surveyed. With its debut on the list realme has a brand power score of 294, ranking among the top 13 brands in the consumer electronics category. Developed markets account for 50% of realme’s calculated brand power.

In recent years, realme's global market share has continued to grow and its product sales continue to rise. In Q1 of 2022, realme has a global year-on-year growth of 13%, defying the trend in 14 markets. In some European markets, such as Spain, Greece and Czech Republic, realme’s market share has entered the top five, with an overall growth rate of 177%. The South and South-East Asian market has a good performance as well, with realme taking 16% of the share in India and entering the top three this year. South America, Middle Asia and other markets have also made breakthroughs, with realme being among the top 5 brands in terms of market share in Morocco, Peru, and Egypt among other countries.

realme was built with its own DNA of globalization and has successfully established an integrated global network of operations. In the future, realme plans to continue to deepen its global layout and continue to grow into a high-tech and trendsetting brand with global influence. realme has big plans for the Pakistani market as its low-cost, high-tech product line has wide appeal in the country and hopes to emulate the growth it has had in other markets within Pakistan.