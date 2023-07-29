Yumna Zaidi opens up about her spiritual journey to Najaf, Iraq

Yumna Zaidi, the reigning queen of the Pakistani drama industry, has been on a streak of hit dramas, and now she is all set for her film debut in "Nayab," where she portrays a cricketer. On top of that, she has been announced as the lead star in the upcoming drama "Gentleman," alongside Humayun Saeed.

Her career is flourishing, but amidst the busy schedule, she took a much-needed break to embark on a spiritual journey to Najaf, Iraq, for Ziarat (pilgrimage) with her mother.

Recently, she shared heartwarming moments from her sacred journey, donning a traditional chaddar and hijab as she visited the Holy places referring to this journey as "Safar e Ishq."