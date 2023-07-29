Dur-e-Fishan photo-dumps her trip to Lahore

Lollywood diva Dur-e-Fishan Saleem proves to be quite the star performer despite being a relatively new face in the world of glitz and glam. This comes as no surprise given that the 25-year-old actress is drop-dead gorgeous and her strong onscreen presence proves that she is a force to be reckoned with.

Recently, the charming Phaans star delighted her fans with a captivating photo dump, showcasing her delightful little trip to Lahore. The adorable assortment of pictures gives a sneak peek into her joyful escapades, featuring BTS snapshots from shoots, various selfies, and a football-themed cake.

"Lahore for a second - friends,food and some major stuntman behaviour" captioned the Bharaas actress.

On the work front, Saleem was praised for her performance in Juda Huway Kuch Is Tarhan, and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi. She was recently featured in Asim Azhar’s new music video “Dard” which has blown up on the internet.