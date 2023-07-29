Atiqa Odho follows Imran Khan's footsteps to join TikTok

Atiqa Odho is a true icon of the Pakistani showbiz industry. With her captivating charm and versatile talent, she has left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences, making her a cherished figure in the world of entertainment

Embracing the trend of connecting with fans on social media, Odho has made an explosive entry on TikTok.

She excitedly shared the news, inviting her fans to join her on the platform and follow her journey there as well.

Just setup my TikTok account for fans to follow! pic.twitter.com/0WXnVXhvUT — Atiqa Odho ???? (@atiqaodho2009) July 29, 2023

It is worth noting that Imran Khan also joined TikTok recently and quickly became the most followed person on the platform. He is greatly admired by Atiqa Odho.

On the work front, Odho was recently seen in Khatakaar, Ro Raha Hai Dil, Hania, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Pardes, and Angna.