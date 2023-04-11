Search

Dur-e-Fishan reveals her celebrity crush

09:58 PM | 11 Apr, 2023
Dur-e-Fishan reveals her celebrity crush
Lollywood diva Dur-e-Fishan Saleem proves to be quite the star performer despite being a relatively new face in the world of glitz and glam.

This comes as no surprise given that the 25-year-old actress is drop-dead gorgeous and her strong onscreen presence proves that she is a force to be reckoned with.

Saleem appeared as a guest on Nida Yasir's Suhur show and opened up about her personal life, revealing some captivating details. During the conversation, Saleem admitted that she had never really had a crush on any actor or celebrity, but she was head over heels in love with a Pakistani star. She further shared that she would spend hours listening to his songs and interviews, and he was constantly on her mind.

The surprising revelation was that the star that Saleem had a crush on turned out to be none other than the heartthrob Atif Aslam. However, she went on to confess that she was devastated when she heard about Atif's marriage to Sara Bharwana, even though she was still a child at the time. Despite this, she remains a huge fan of his music and admires him as an artist.

The 27-year-old was heartbroken when she found out about Atif Aslam's marriage to Sara Bharwana, as she had a childhood crush on the Pakistani star. Even though she was young at the time, the news of his marriage deeply affected her and left her with a broken heart.

On the work front, Saleem was praised for her performance in Juda Huway Kuch Is Tarhan and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi. She was recently featured in Asim Azhar’s new music video “Dard” which has blown up on the internet. 

