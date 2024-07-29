French climber scales Pakistan’s K2 in record time

French climber Benjamin Vedrines reached the summit of Pakistan’s K2 in record time on Sunday, as confirmed by his team. Vedrines, a 32-year-old specialist in high-speed ascents without supplemental oxygen, completed the climb in just under 11 hours.

Setting off from K2 base camp shortly after midnight on Saturday, Vedrines reached the summit 10 hours, 59 minutes, and 59 seconds later. This accomplishment came after an unsuccessful attempt in 2022, where he had to turn back due to hypoxia, a condition caused by insufficient oxygen at high altitudes.

“I took my revenge on this mountain,” Vedrines said in a voice message. “But above all, I wanted to reconcile with it by approaching the climb with maturity.”

He reflected on his experience: “It was very symbolic for me because I retraced my steps where I previously had very unique moments. This time, I enjoyed seeing the same sections but with a clear mind.”

K2, standing at 8,611 meters (28,251 feet) on the Pakistan-China border, is 238 meters shorter than Everest but is known for being more technically challenging, earning it the nickname “Savage Mountain.”

Vedrines is regarded as one of France’s foremost climbers. In 2022, he set a speed record on Pakistan’s Broad Peak, ascending the 8,051-meter mountain near K2 in seven hours and 28 minutes before descending by paraglider.