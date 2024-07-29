'Missing' Cola Next CEO Zulfiqar Ahmed returns home after four days

LAHORE – Cola Next CEO Zulfiqar Ahmed has returned home, his family said on Sunday, four days after he reportedly went missing in port city of Karachi.

Zulfiqar, who was reportedly abducted by armed men, has returned safely to his home after judicial intervention.

After his his alleged kidnapping, his family moved Sindh High Court (SHC) for his release.

The business magnate was abducted on Karachi’s Mauripur Road by armed men, prompting massive outrage online. After an initial refusal, Sindh High Court ordered the police to file a kidnapping case.

Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho announced the formation of two investigative teams to resolve the incident.

Sindh High Court (SHC) alos issued notices to the Ministry of Interior, the provincial Home Department, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and others in response to a petition from Zulfiqar's wife.



