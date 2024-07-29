Schools Summer Vacations extended in Islamabad amid sultry weather

ISLAMABAD – Schools summer holidays in federal capital Islamabad have been extended amid hot and humid weather in the metropolis.

After Sindh, and Balochistan, Federal Ministry of Education extended summer vacations for schools and colleges until August 4.

A notification issued in this regard said "Because of intense heat and humidity in the Federal Capital district, summer vacations in ICT schools and colleges will be extended until August 4, 2024."

After slight extension, all government run and private educational institutions will reopen on August 5.

Last week, Sindh extended summer break until August 14 due to the ongoing weather conditions.

This week, parts of country including capital will receive more rain, wind, and thunderstorms.