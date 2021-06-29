Air Chief discusses defence ties with top Turkish military brass (VIDEO)
Web Desk
03:27 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Air Chief discusses defence ties with top Turkish military brass (VIDEO)
Share

ISLAMABAD/ANKARA – Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, who is on a four-day official visit to Turkey, called on senior Military leadership of Turkey on Tuesday (today).

According to the DGPR Air Force, the Air Chief separately called on Minister for National Defence of Turkey Mr Hulusi Akar and Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Yasar Guler.

Both sides discussed ways to further promote bilateral ties, particularly between the two air forces through mutual experience sharing as well as relying on the respective strengths of each side.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, also called on Commander Turkish Air Force, General Hasan küçükakyüz. The commanders of the two countries held detailed discussions on enhancing collaboration and exchanging expertise between the air forces to meet the challenges of the contemporary world.

They also discussed to exchange and training of pilots between the Pakistan Air Force and the Turkish Air Force.

PAF delegation meets Azerbaijan’s top air force ... 09:37 PM | 17 Jun, 2021

A delegation of Pakistan Air Force led by Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia held a meeting with Deputy Minister of Defense of ...

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu was also awarded Legion of Merit of Turkish Armed Forces in recognition of his outstanding services for the promotion of collaboration and ties between the two air forces. General Hasan küçükakyüz, Commander Turkish Air Force, presented the medal.

'Sky Guards-1': Pakistan-Egypt’s first-ever ... 05:52 PM | 4 Jun, 2021

The Pakistan-Egypt Joint Air Defence Exercise 'Sky Guards-1' concluded with the final phase of the live firing exercise ...

More From This Category
1000 Schengen visa stickers go missing from ...
03:59 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Voting on Finance Bill 2021-22 underway at ...
02:57 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye ...
02:27 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Indian troops martyr another Kashmiri in ...
01:10 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Hareem Shah clears the air about her marriage in ...
12:29 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Mufti Aziz denies molesting seminary student, ...
12:05 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's latest interaction leave fans curious
03:45 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr