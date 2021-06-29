Air Chief discusses defence ties with top Turkish military brass (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD/ANKARA – Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, who is on a four-day official visit to Turkey, called on senior Military leadership of Turkey on Tuesday (today).

According to the DGPR Air Force, the Air Chief separately called on Minister for National Defence of Turkey Mr Hulusi Akar and Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Yasar Guler.

Air Chf Mshl Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, also called on Cdr 🇹🇷 Air Force, Gen Hasan KÜÇÜKAKYÜZ. Both the leaders held discussion on enhancing collaboration & exchanging expertise b/w the air forces of 🇵🇰 & 🇹🇷. The discussion also included exchange & trg of pilots b/w PAF and TurAF. pic.twitter.com/u1nnA4ER1K — DGPR (AIR FORCE) (@DGPR_PAF) June 29, 2021

Both sides discussed ways to further promote bilateral ties, particularly between the two air forces through mutual experience sharing as well as relying on the respective strengths of each side.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, also called on Commander Turkish Air Force, General Hasan küçükakyüz. The commanders of the two countries held detailed discussions on enhancing collaboration and exchanging expertise between the air forces to meet the challenges of the contemporary world.

They also discussed to exchange and training of pilots between the Pakistan Air Force and the Turkish Air Force.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu was also awarded Legion of Merit of Turkish Armed Forces in recognition of his outstanding services for the promotion of collaboration and ties between the two air forces. General Hasan küçükakyüz, Commander Turkish Air Force, presented the medal.