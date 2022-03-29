At least six Pakistan Army personnel on UN mission martyred in Congo chopper crash: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – An army helicopter was shot down in the Congo Republic that killed eight crew members including six Pakistani officials during a reconnaissance mission, the military media said late Tuesday.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said members of the Pakistan Aviation Unit were deployed to UN Mission on peacekeeping duty. The exact cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained, the military's media wing added.
Lt Col Asif Ali Awan, Major Saad Nomani, Major Faizan Ali, Naib Subedar Sami, Havaldar Ismail, Havaldar Jameel were among the martyred personnel.
👉Pakistan Army Puma helicopter shot down by rebel fighters in Congo. Six personnel onboard reportedly ki||ed.— MUBreaking (@MUBreaking) March 29, 2022
Lt Col Asif Ali Awan (Pilot)
Major Saad Nomani (Pilot)
Major Faizan Ali (OC LAD)
Naib Subedar Sami (FE)
Havaldar Ismail (Crew Staff)
Havaldar Jameel (Gunner) pic.twitter.com/2HnLqWp2HP
Some reports from Central African country suggest that the helicopter was attacked by Congolese terrorist groups over Rutshuru territory of Congo's northeastern North Kivu province. It was being escorted by Ukraine’s Mi-8.
Peacekeepers from South Asian country have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging tasks in conflict-prone areas through devotion.
On UN Day, Pakistan Army reaffirms resolve to ... 02:39 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Armed Forces Sunday extended its best wishes to United Nations on its 76th ...
Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also emphasised that the Pakistan Army is committed to play its part in establishing peace under the United Nations (UN) banner, and rendered numerous sacrifices for the noble cause.
