FM Qureshi reaches China to attend Afghanistan moot

BEIJING – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reached China on Tuesday to attend the third summit of Afghanistan's neighbours.

A report of the state broadcaster said Pakistan's Ambassador to China Moinul Haq and senior Chinese Foreign Ministry officials welcomed Qureshi, a close aide of Pakistan PM Imran Khan, upon his arrival at Huangshan International Airport.

Qureshi, who is accompanied by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, arrived in the neighbouring country to attend the third moot on Afghanistan which will also be attended by Russian and Iranian envoys.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in China’s Huangshan city to participate in the third meeting of ‘Foreign Ministers of Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan’, being held on March 29-31.#APPNews #Pakistan 🇵🇰 #China 🇨🇳 @SMQureshiPTI @TeamSMQ @ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/Bul16BymcC — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) March 29, 2022

Foreign Minister, during his address, will stress the need for joint efforts and concrete steps for peace in the region, especially in war-ravaged Afghanistan.

Chinese envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong will host this meeting while a US representative will reportedly join other nations for a crucial moot.

Besides attending the Neighbouring Countries Ministerial meeting, the Foreign Minister will interact with counterparts from participating countries.

Earlier, Pakistan had initiated the neighbouring countries format in September 2021 with a view to evolving a regional approach on the situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan hosted the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries on 8 September 2021.

Chinese FM meets Taliban during maiden visit to ... 08:24 PM | 24 Mar, 2022 KABUL – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has landed in Afghanistan’s capital the day after attending the ...

“Pakistan fully supports a regional approach on Afghanistan for promoting durable peace and stability in the region. Pakistan will continue to support the international community’s efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

After completing the visit to China, the foreign minister will head to Moscow.

Qureshi’s visit is believed to be crucial in light of the current political crisis in the country and Russia's war with Ukraine, while Sino-Pak officials will also exchange views on bilateral cooperation.