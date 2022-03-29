FM Qureshi reaches China to attend Afghanistan moot
Share
BEIJING – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reached China on Tuesday to attend the third summit of Afghanistan's neighbours.
A report of the state broadcaster said Pakistan's Ambassador to China Moinul Haq and senior Chinese Foreign Ministry officials welcomed Qureshi, a close aide of Pakistan PM Imran Khan, upon his arrival at Huangshan International Airport.
Qureshi, who is accompanied by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, arrived in the neighbouring country to attend the third moot on Afghanistan which will also be attended by Russian and Iranian envoys.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in China’s Huangshan city to participate in the third meeting of ‘Foreign Ministers of Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan’, being held on March 29-31.#APPNews #Pakistan 🇵🇰 #China 🇨🇳 @SMQureshiPTI @TeamSMQ @ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/Bul16BymcC— APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) March 29, 2022
Foreign Minister, during his address, will stress the need for joint efforts and concrete steps for peace in the region, especially in war-ravaged Afghanistan.
Chinese envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong will host this meeting while a US representative will reportedly join other nations for a crucial moot.
Besides attending the Neighbouring Countries Ministerial meeting, the Foreign Minister will interact with counterparts from participating countries.
Earlier, Pakistan had initiated the neighbouring countries format in September 2021 with a view to evolving a regional approach on the situation in Afghanistan.
Pakistan hosted the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries on 8 September 2021.
Chinese FM meets Taliban during maiden visit to ... 08:24 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
KABUL – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has landed in Afghanistan’s capital the day after attending the ...
“Pakistan fully supports a regional approach on Afghanistan for promoting durable peace and stability in the region. Pakistan will continue to support the international community’s efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.
After completing the visit to China, the foreign minister will head to Moscow.
Qureshi’s visit is believed to be crucial in light of the current political crisis in the country and Russia's war with Ukraine, while Sino-Pak officials will also exchange views on bilateral cooperation.
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- FM Qureshi reaches China to attend Afghanistan moot11:51 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
- Samsung Pakistan’s event in Karachi becomes talk of the town11:30 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
- At least six Pakistan Army personnel on UN mission martyred in Congo ...11:13 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
- Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari defend PM Imran's statement about ...10:53 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS – Imam's ton in vain as Australia beat Pakistan by 88 runs ...10:40 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
- Indian influencer Silky recreates Nadia Afgan's 'Suno Chanda' ...06:25 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
- Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman dance their heart out on 'Chal Chalein' ...05:20 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
- Naimal Khawar's dreamy dance video goes viral04:25 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022