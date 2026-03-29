Us Deploys Additional Warships To Middle East For Possible Ground Assault Inside Iran

WASHINGTON – US is reportedly preparing for weeks-long ground operations inside Iran, raising fears of a wider regional war.

A report by Washington Post said the Pentagon is weighing bold military actions, including raids on Kharg Island and strategic coastal targets near the Strait of Hormuz.

The moves stop short of a full invasion, but the stakes could not be higher. The plans involve elite special operations forces alongside conventional infantry, putting American troops directly in the line of fire against Iranian drones, missile systems, and ground defenses.

At the same time, Washington is rapidly reinforcing its military footprint. A powerful naval strike group led by the USS George H.W. Bush has already departed Virginia, heading toward the Middle East as the third US fleet mobilized for the crisis.

Despite the preparations, uncertainty looms over whether Donald Trump will give the final green light. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stressed that these are contingency plans designed to provide “maximum optionality,” not a confirmed decision.

Trump earlier approved deploying US Marines to the region, with additional reinforcements on the way. US Central Command confirmed that around 3,500 troops arrived aboard the USS Tripoli on March 27. These forces, part of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, bring with them strike aircraft, amphibious assault capabilities, and advanced tactical systems.

Behind closed doors, officials have reportedly debated a daring objective: seizing Kharg Island, one of Iran’s most critical oil export hubs, and launching strikes on coastal weapons threatening global shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz. Estimates suggest these operations could last from several weeks to a few months, signaling a prolonged and dangerous phase of conflict.

So far, Pentagon has remained silent on the report, and Tehran has yet to issue a response, adding to the tension surrounding the unfolding situation.