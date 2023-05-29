Search

PakistanTop News

Punjab CM responds to Imran Khan’s allegations of ‘mistreatment of women protestors in jail’

Web Desk 09:19 AM | 29 May, 2023
Punjab CM responds to Imran Khan’s allegations of ‘mistreatment of women protestors in jail’
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The mid-night presser of Rana Sanaullah raised many eyebrows with several PTI leaders including chairman Imran Khan speaking against alleged sexual assault on women in various jails.

The shocking claims from former premier garnered a strong response from the coalition government and now caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi cleared the air as he turned down the impression of ‘mistreatment’ of women protestors in jail.

Calling it propaganda, Naqvi said all accused of the Jinnah House attack including Shah will be prosecuted as per the law. He mentioned Khadija Shah, the so-called mastermind of the Jinnah House attack case, saying the latter is currently in police custody. 

Chief Minister said around 11 women are currently behind bars on judicial remand, and there are cameras around the jail, as he rejected the impression of ‘mistreatment’ with imprisoned women.

Imran Khan calls for suo motu on abuse of female PTI workers

Imran Khan voiced his conviction that the mistreatment of female PTI workers and supporters was part of a deliberate scheme to depoliticize women in Pakistan. He believed that by subjecting women to injustice and mistreatment, the government aimed to instill fear in their male relatives, discouraging them from engaging in politics. He regarded such exclusion as a grave injustice to half of the population.

Imran Khan lamented the treatment of women in the past year, particularly since May 25, 2022, stating that he had never witnessed such mistreatment in his life.

He expressed his certainty regarding the mistreatment of PTI women after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s press conference.

Imran Khan slams Sanaullah for ‘covering up horror stories’ with ‘staged rape’ claims

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi put on ECL in £190m settlement case

04:58 PM | 29 May, 2023

Khawaja Asif says PTI's disintegration result of Imran Khan's 'mistakes'

09:21 PM | 28 May, 2023

Imran Khan calls for judicial inquiry on May 9 riots, vandalism

07:39 PM | 28 May, 2023

Imran Khan slams Sanaullah for ‘covering up horror stories’ with ‘staged rape’ claims

02:58 PM | 28 May, 2023

Imran Khan to be tried under Army Act as estranged party members ready to become approvers: report

11:28 AM | 28 May, 2023

Watch: Sindh MPA's son, friends beat women in lift in a Karachi residencial area

08:58 PM | 27 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Health experts demand evidence-based tobacco control measures

01:18 AM | 30 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 29th May, 2023

09:04 AM | 29 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 29, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 307.9 311.15
Euro EUR 330 333
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381 384.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 84.6 85.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 82.6 83.4
Australian Dollar AUD 201 203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.21 770.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 225.5 227.5
China Yuan CNY 40.6 41
Danish Krone DKK 41.39 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.6 36.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.20
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.2 941.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.42 63.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.98 178.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 744.58 752.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.73 79.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.73 27.03
Swiss Franc CHF 316.34 318.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 29 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Karachi PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Islamabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Peshawar PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Quetta PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Sialkot PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Attock PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Gujranwala PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Jehlum PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Multan PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Bahawalpur PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Gujrat PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Nawabshah PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Chakwal PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Hyderabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Nowshehra PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Sargodha PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Faisalabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Mirpur PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: