Punjab CM responds to Imran Khan’s allegations of ‘mistreatment of women protestors in jail’

LAHORE – The mid-night presser of Rana Sanaullah raised many eyebrows with several PTI leaders including chairman Imran Khan speaking against alleged sexual assault on women in various jails.
The shocking claims from former premier garnered a strong response from the coalition government and now caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi cleared the air as he turned down the impression of ‘mistreatment’ of women protestors in jail.
Calling it propaganda, Naqvi said all accused of the Jinnah House attack including Shah will be prosecuted as per the law. He mentioned Khadija Shah, the so-called mastermind of the Jinnah House attack case, saying the latter is currently in police custody.
Chief Minister said around 11 women are currently behind bars on judicial remand, and there are cameras around the jail, as he rejected the impression of ‘mistreatment’ with imprisoned women.
Imran Khan voiced his conviction that the mistreatment of female PTI workers and supporters was part of a deliberate scheme to depoliticize women in Pakistan. He believed that by subjecting women to injustice and mistreatment, the government aimed to instill fear in their male relatives, discouraging them from engaging in politics. He regarded such exclusion as a grave injustice to half of the population.
Imran Khan lamented the treatment of women in the past year, particularly since May 25, 2022, stating that he had never witnessed such mistreatment in his life.
He expressed his certainty regarding the mistreatment of PTI women after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s press conference.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 29, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Karachi
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Quetta
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Attock
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Multan
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
