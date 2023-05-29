Punjab CM responds to Imran Khan’s allegations of ‘mistreatment of women protestors in jail’

LAHORE – The mid-night presser of Rana Sanaullah raised many eyebrows with several PTI leaders including chairman Imran Khan speaking against alleged sexual assault on women in various jails.

The shocking claims from former premier garnered a strong response from the coalition government and now caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi cleared the air as he turned down the impression of ‘mistreatment’ of women protestors in jail.

Calling it propaganda, Naqvi said all accused of the Jinnah House attack including Shah will be prosecuted as per the law. He mentioned Khadija Shah, the so-called mastermind of the Jinnah House attack case, saying the latter is currently in police custody.

Chief Minister said around 11 women are currently behind bars on judicial remand, and there are cameras around the jail, as he rejected the impression of ‘mistreatment’ with imprisoned women.

Imran Khan calls for suo motu on abuse of female PTI workers

Imran Khan voiced his conviction that the mistreatment of female PTI workers and supporters was part of a deliberate scheme to depoliticize women in Pakistan. He believed that by subjecting women to injustice and mistreatment, the government aimed to instill fear in their male relatives, discouraging them from engaging in politics. He regarded such exclusion as a grave injustice to half of the population.

Imran Khan lamented the treatment of women in the past year, particularly since May 25, 2022, stating that he had never witnessed such mistreatment in his life.

He expressed his certainty regarding the mistreatment of PTI women after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s press conference.