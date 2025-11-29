Millions at Risk as Black Friday turns Into ‘Black Fraud Day’ Online

KARACHI – Black Friday, shoppers face unprecedented dangers as cybercriminals turn biggest shopping day of the year into “Black Fraud Day.” Scammers are exploiting AI tools and months of planning to create fake websites that mimic Amazon, eBay, and other popular retailers, sending phishing emails and malicious links to steal credit card information and online identities.

This Black Friday, shoppers faced chaotic situation as months of meticulous planning by cybercriminals casted shadow over the day which used to be known for massive deals. Cybersecurity experts warn Black Friday Sales are loaded with fraudulent links, phishing attacks, and fake websites as scammers exploit the Black Friday sales frenzy. So much so that experts have started calling it “Black Fraud Day.”

Cybersecurity experts noted that scammers are using increasingly sophisticated methods to target bargain hunters, sometimes leveraging artificial intelligence, which makes detecting their attacks extremely difficult. They exploit the sheer volume of transactions, luring unsuspecting shoppers to fake e-commerce sites where payment details are stolen.

These attacks come in many forms. suspicious links in fake delivery texts, emails offering deals that seem too good to be true, and online ads impersonating popular retailers. Many of these fake websites are legitimate stores almost perfectly, and their sole purpose is to steal credit card information and online identities. AI tools have made it even harder to distinguish real from fake, leaving shoppers dangerously exposed.

Data from NordVPN reveals shocking surge in fake storefronts as fake Amazon sites jumped over 200%, and fake eBay sites have skyrocketed by more than 500pc in recent days. A NordVPN spokesperson explains, “Many of these sites look almost identical to the originals. Their checkout pages are traps, designed specifically to harvest personal and financial information.”

Real issue remains as shoppers cannot identify fake websites, making them easy prey for scammers. Phishing emails are also on the rise, directing shoppers to these fraudulent stores. According to Darktrace, such attacks targeting Black Friday shoppers have surged over 620%. UK Finance Annual Fraud Report 2025 reveals that these scams are increasingly effective, with total losses from fraud last year surpassing £1.1 billion.

Even retailers themselves sometimes play part, artificially inflating prices in the weeks before Black Friday to make “discounts” appear bigger than they really are. Price-tracking tools like PriceLasso and CamelCamelCamel can help shoppers verify the real history of product prices to avoid falling for this trick.

Experts urge extreme caution, double-check URLs, scrutinize emails and texts from vendors or delivery services, avoid shopping on public Wi-Fi, and monitor bank statements. Cybersecurity is no longer just a technical issue; it’s a behavioral one.

Chief Technology Officer at CyberArk, stressed it’s not just about spotting malicious links. Phishing attacks exploit human instincts, and no technology can fully prevent losses caused by a moment of misplaced trust.