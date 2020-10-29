Pak vs Zim: PCB announces 15 members squad for first ODI
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced its 15-member squad for the first ODI against Zimbabwe.
The first match of the three-match series will be played in Rawalpindi on October 30, 2020.
PCB announced the squad in a tweet.
15 member squad for the first #PAKvZIM ODI
Imam ul Haq
Abid Ali
Fakhar Zaman
Babar Azam (c)
Haris Sohail
Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
Iftikhar Ahmed
Khushdil Shah
Faheem Ashraf
Imad Wasim
Usman Qadir
Wahab Riaz
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Haris Rauf
Musa Khan#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/o1wy8ycYKQ— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 29, 2020
Board has named Babar Azam as the captain and placed Mohammad Rizwan as the wicketkeeper for the match.
Vice-Captain Shadab Khan to remain absent as he felt stiffness in his left upper-leg during the first intra-squad warm-up match on October 23 in Lahore. Now the vice-captain will undergo treatment and rehabilitation regime and an update in this regard will be provided ahead of the second ODI.
