Pak vs Zim: PCB announces 15 members squad for first ODI

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced its 15-member squad for the first ODI against Zimbabwe.

The first match of the three-match series will be played in Rawalpindi on October 30, 2020.

PCB announced the squad in a tweet.

Board has named Babar Azam as the captain and placed Mohammad Rizwan as the wicketkeeper for the match.

Vice-Captain Shadab Khan to remain absent as he felt stiffness in his left upper-leg during the first intra-squad warm-up match on October 23 in Lahore. Now the vice-captain will undergo treatment and rehabilitation regime and an update in this regard will be provided ahead of the second ODI.

