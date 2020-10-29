Sindh hints at closing of schools again due to second COVID-19 wave

Sindh hints at closing of schools again due to second COVID-19 wave
KARACHI – Schools may face closure again after increase in the coronavirus cases due to second wave of the pandemic.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has confirmed the possibility of closing schools across the province once again due to COVID-19.

While distributing tablets among the students in a ceremony addressed by the minister, where he said that education suffered a lot due to COVID-19 and it is still uncertain that until when schools shall remain open.

He said students will study online at home with the help of tablets if schools are closed. 

that Pakistan has reported 16 deaths in last 24 hours due to COVID-19 and the nationwide tally of fatalities has surged to 6,775.

