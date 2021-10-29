TV channel apologises to Nasir Butt after PML-N leader wins defamation case in UK

LONDON – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Nasir Mehmood Butt has won a defamation case at the UK High Court against several broadcasters.

The PML-N leader had sued the New Vision TV, the broadcaster of ARY UK at the London High Court, alleging that he was defamed, maligned and targeted after he secretly filmed the accountability court judge.

Butt, who was at the centre of the controversy surrounding leaked clips of accountability judge Arshad Malik [who died after contracting the coronavirus last year], earlier warned of legal action against Pakistani media outlets in Britain.

The London based PML-N leader moved the court over allegations made on the TV channel by former information minister Firdous Ashiq Awan and other PTI leaders.

Following the court verdict, New Vision TV has issued an apology to Butt for broadcasting the programme in which he was called a ‘murderer, and a drug cartel member’.

My statement outside UK High Court after winning defamation case. Part 1 pic.twitter.com/7rtX59nUqY — Nasir Mehmood Butt (@nasirbuttuk) October 28, 2021

The broadcaster of the leading news channel apologised to the PML-N leader for ‘distress, upset and embarrassment’.

In a programme aired in July 2019, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan claimed that Butt fled justice from Pakistan. Earlier, the channel aired a programme in which Butt was maligned as an 'organised criminal'.

Meanwhile, NVTV will also pay damages and legal costs to Butt. The UK based broadcaster said it accepts that the Pakistani politician is not an organised criminal, murderer or member of a drug cartel.

It all started when the daughter of the former premier, during a presser, alleged that the late judge Arshad Malik had been ‘blackmailed’ into passing a verdict against ousted PM Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference.

The leading opposition party then accused Arshad Malik of issuing the biased verdict under ‘pressure’ however; the latter claimed that he was blackmailed by the PML-N supporters.