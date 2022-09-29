Here’s how PM Shehbaz greeted Maryam Nawaz after acquittal in Avenfield reference (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is on cloud nine today (Thursday) after its vice president Maryam Nawaz was acquitted in the Avenfield Reference that is related to buying upscale properties in London.

The decision was announced the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on a petition filed by Maryam, the daughter for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, against the sentence awarded by an accountability court for abetment in 2018.

Amid congratulatory messages continue to pour in from the PML-N leaders and fans, a video shared on social media shows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warmly greeting his niece after her acquittal.

With a delighted smile on his face, Maryam can be seen entering a place where the prime minister hugged her niece and congratulated her. “You have earned respect by the grace of Allah,” Shehbaz can be heard as saying in the video.

وَتُعِزُّ مَن تَشَاءُ وَتُذِلُّ مَن تَشَاءُ

Another video shows PML-N leaders offering sweets each other while newly appointed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar can also be seen celebrating the event.

Reacting to the IHC verdict, PM Shehbaz in a tweet said: “The edifice of lies, slander & character assassination has come crumbling down today,” he said.

“Maryam Nawaz's acquittal in the Avenfield Reference is a slap in the face of so-called accountability system that was employed to target Sharif family. My congratulations to Maryam Beti [daughter] & Safdar,” he wrote.