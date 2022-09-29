Pakistan court acquits PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, husband in Avenfield reference

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday acquitted PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and her husband Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar in the Avenfield reference.

Earlier in the day, a two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani reserved the verdict on the appeals of PML-N leaders.

The Islamabad High Court also put aside the sentences awarded to the daughter of deposed Pakistani premier by the accountability court. The judges remarked that the prosecution could not present any evidence to prove the allegations.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau admitted before the Islamabad High Court that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had no direct role in purchasing the Avenfield properties in London.

In July 2018, the accountability court of the country's federal capital convicted the Sharif family in the Avenfield reference. Former PM Nawaz Sharif was handed 10 years sentence as jail time for owning assets beyond known income and one year for not cooperating with anti graft body.

Maryam Nawaz was given seven years for abetment after she was found instrumental in the concealment of the properties of her father, who is now living in Britain in self imposed exile.

The husband of Maryam Nawaz, Captain (r) Safdar was given one year behind bars for not cooperating for aiding and abetting his wife and father in law.

However, the Sharif family filed appeals against its conviction before the IHC and were released on bail.

No objection in returning passport to Maryam ... 01:05 PM | 27 Sep, 2022 LAHORE – Pakistan's anti-graft body, National Accountability Bureau has submitted its reply in the Lahore High ...

Last year, the PML-N Vice President filed a new application, seeking annulment of that verdict. Her legal counsel maintained that neither the Joint Investigation Team nor the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) brought any oral or documentary evidence on judicial record to corroborate Sharif’s title of ownership of London properties.