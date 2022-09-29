Rescue 1122 bike service expanded across Punjab
Share
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday inaugurated the Rescue 1122 motorbike service for all districts of the province.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that 1350 rescue motorbikes are being given across Punjab, while each district will get 50 rescue motorbikes.
The response time of motorbike emergency services will be 4 to 5 minutes. Emergency service will be possible even on narrow streets and difficult roads through motorbikes. Motorcycle emergency service will be extended to towns and villages, he disclosed.
There will be a motorcycle ambulance along with the ambulance van. Motorcycle emergency service will also be started in five new districts and tehsils, according to DGPR handout.
After Pakistan armed forces, only Rescue 1122 was seen in floods and Rescue 1122 did immense work in flood-affected areas, he further said.
Sindh gets much needed Rescue 1122 as complete ... 08:45 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Sindh has been deprived of proper health care facilities and emergency care systems for years and has desperately ...
- Rescue 1122 bike service expanded across Punjab09:13 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
- London-bound flight makes emergency landing in Islamabad08:48 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, China agree on early launch of much-awaited ML-1 project08:26 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan tests Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone in latest air exercise07:49 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
-
- Nora Fatehi's new dance video sets internet on fire07:10 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
- Will Hareem Shah be arrested on arrival in Pakistan?06:40 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
- 'Gangster Paradise' rapper Coolio dies at 5905:21 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022