Zara Noor Abbas shares two cents on societal beauty standards

Kim Kardashian has taken the internet by storm as she was spotted struggling to walk in a body-hugging dress and Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas is not impressed.

In the viral video, the Keeping up with the Kardashian star can be spotted jumping down the stairs because of her tight bodycon shimmery outfit.

The Ehd e Wafa star posted the story on her Instagram stories and needles to say, she was done with societal beauty standards and surely for the better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial Badshah Begum.