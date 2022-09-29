Hareem Farooq’s new sizzling photos set internet on fire
05:00 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
Hareem Farooq’s new sizzling photos set internet on fire
Source: Hareem Farooq (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Hareem Farooq blessed the social media feeds with some of her dazzling snaps from the Hum Awards in Toronto, Canada.

The Heer Maan Ja star has always been popular for her traditional looks that enhance her beauty and charm. She certainly knows how to carry herself in eastern dresses and her award show looks is proof.

Leaving the temperature soaring, she looked jaw-dropping gorgeous in a heavily embellished bottle green sari by ace-designer Nomi Ansari.

On the work front, Hareem has been praised for her performance in various drama serials including Mausam, Mere Humdum Mere Dost, Dusri Bivi, Diyar-e-Dil, Mere Jeevan Saathi and Sanam.

