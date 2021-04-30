Selena Gomez launches Mental Health 101 initiative

Singer Selena Gomez is launching a mental health initiative 'Mental Health 101' with her beauty brand Rare Beauty to 'empower young people'.

Turning to her Instagram, the 28-year-old revealed the exciting news of the launch of Mental Health 101 to her massive fan following.

Her campaign that has been set up alongside her Rare Beauty makeup brand aims to aid people to “get connected to the resources they need” to ensure significant changes to their mental wellness.

"a note from me Please join me in supporting #MentalHealth101 for Rare Impact by @RareBeauty and being part of the change. Love you all!"

“Today, I’m so grateful that we get to launch Mental Health 101. This campaign is so close to my heart because of my own struggles with mental health. I know first hand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age. If I had learned about my mental health earlier on – been taught about my condition in school the way I was taught about other subjects – my journey could have looked very different."

“The world needs to know that mental health matters. It’s just as important as your physical health, and I wish we could acknowledged that, not just in words but through our actions. I hope you’ll join me in supporting this initiative and being part of the change.” she concluded.

Earlier, the fashionista revealed that she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder shortly after visiting one of the best mental health institutions in the United States, McLean Hospital.

She said at the time: “I went to one of the best mental hospitals in America, McLean’s Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realised that I was bipolar.”

The Lose You To Love Me singer began gathering information on the topic and helped her come to terms with the illness despite the fact that the diagnosis was a scary fact to come to terms with.

Further, she added: “When I was younger, I was scared of thunderstorms and my mom bought me all these books on thunderstorms and she was like, ‘The more you educate yourself on this, the more that you’re not going to be afraid.’ It completely worked. That’s something that helps me big time.”

On the work front, Selena Gomez and Ben Affleck are all set for a concert with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joining the event as "campaign chairs".