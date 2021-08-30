Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 30 August 2021
09:01 AM | 30 Aug, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 30, 2021 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|166
|167
|Euro
|EUR
|193.5
|195.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|225
|228
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|45.5
|46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|44.5
|45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|118.5
|120.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.7
|388.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|131
|133
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.6
|23.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.3
|23.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.75
|484.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.6
|36.95
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.35
|97.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.7
|394.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.6
|40.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|119
|120.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.95
|18.2
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.4
|160.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:01 AM | 30 Aug, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 August 202108:44 AM | 30 Aug, 2021
- Taliban say US will have 'no right' to carry out strikes in ...10:30 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
- Two terrorists killed as Pak Army responds to fire on Bajaur security ...09:55 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
- Leaked letter shows why British govt kept Pakistan on red list09:23 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
Sana Javed faces severe backlash for wearing revealing dress
08:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
- Yasir Hussain unveils his first look from movie ‘Javed Iqbal’06:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
- Sadia Khan sets internet on fire with ‘Bebo moves’ in red saree05:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
- Engin Altan aka Ertugrul celebrates 7th wedding anniversary04:08 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021