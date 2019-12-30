Zameen Opal construction contract awarded to Mukhtar Sons
Web Desk
05:38 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Zameen Opal construction contract awarded to Mukhtar Sons
Share

LAHORE -  The construction contract for Zameen Opal, Zameen Developments’ first project in Lahore, was awarded to Mukhtar Sons Construction is a brief ceremony held at the Zameen.com Head Office on Thursday.

Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan and Mukhtar Sons CEO Mr Umair Amjad Mukhtar signed the formal agreement on behalf of their companies.

Khan said the company had launched Zameen Developments for a specific purpose: on the one hand, there was a sizeable housing shortage in the country, while on the other space for housing was fast diminishing in large cities. The only viable solution, he said, was, therefore, vertical construction.

Zameen Developments Director Fahad Arif Khawaja said one of the biggest problems in the construction market was that developers announced dates of completion of projects without proper research and analysis.

“But Zameen Developments is different, you will see that our projections are always on the mark,” he said.

He also said that Zameen Opal was Zameen Developments’ first project in Lahore and the company would never compromise on quality or timeliness. “That is why we have engaged one of the best construction companies in the country to build this project,” he added.

Zameen Developments is currently working on five property projects across Pakistan, with a similar number slated to be launched soon.

More From This Category
Pakistan to undertake 27 projects with $1b grant ...
12:06 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for ...
06:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Banks to remain closed on Wednesday
05:44 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Zameen Opal construction contract awarded to ...
05:38 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Macro-economic indicators: Govt doing better than ...
12:10 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
China’s border trade with Pakistan increased ...
03:14 PM | 29 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kendall Jenner scores the title of the highest-paid Instagram influencer of 2019
03:49 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr