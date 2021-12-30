In a first, Pakistan forms Hindu leaders’ body to look after community's temples

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has instituted Hindu Mandir Management Committee, the first-ever body of Hindu leaders, to take care of the minority community's temples.

Report of The Hindu cited that the Ministry of Religious Affairs formed the Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee on the pattern of the already working Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri chaired the inaugural meeting of the Pakistan Hindu Temple Management Committee in which Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Asif Hashmi briefed the officials on the matters.

Dewan Chand Chawla, Haroon Sarab Dayal, Mohandas, Naranjan Kumar, Megha Arora, Amit Shadani, Ashok Kumar, Versi Mill Dewani, and Amar Nath Randhawa are body members while it is headed by Krishna Sharma.

Qadri speaking on the occasion said the committee will look after matters related to Hindu places of worship in the Muslim majority country. He said that the formation of the committee will be instrumental in resolving the issues of the Pakistani.

Hindu Mandir Management Committee will act as a bridge between the non-Muslim population and the state, he said while adding that efforts were being made for the welfare of the non-Muslim population in light of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Most of the country’s Hindus migrated from India after partition and a large number of Hindu members are settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions, and language with Muslim residents.

Last year, Pakistan’s state-run council of clerics, which advises the government on religious issues, has given its approval for the construction of a new temple for minority Hindus, ruling that Islamic law allows minorities a place of worship.