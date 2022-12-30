Humayun Saeed shares sweet memories on The Mirza Malik Show

There have been a few Pakistani actors able to segue themselves from supporting characters into cult classic lead characters, and Humayun Saeed happens to be one of them. Hailing as one of the finest artists to dominate the small and big screens, Saeed also made a name for himself in Hollywood and Bollywood, with the former industry garnering him worldwide recognition for his acting prowess. With a majestic grandeur and a legacy in the Pakistani showbiz industry, Saeed has always been fond of reminiscing his life during interviews, and so he did recently in The Mirza Malik Show hosted by the sports power couple, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik.

During his interview with the celebrity couple, Saeed answered the most crucial question of all, "How does it feel to be Humayun Saeed after 25 years?'' to which the Mein Ek Din Laut Kay Aaoon Ga actor responded, "I come from a conservative family and my father, being religious, didn't want me to work in the acting industry so I hid my first project from my parents. Eventually, they found out from other people, and surprisingly enough, my father didn't school me."

Chuckling, the Bin Roye actor suggested that back then he "felt being Humayun Saeed" whenever he would go out and people recognized him.

Talking about his Netflix debut in the blockbuster series The Crown, which propelled Saeed into international stardom, the 51-year-old actor explained that although the season consisted of nine episodes, his character - Dr. Hasnat Khan - was "brief but well-written and left an impact on the entire series."

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi famed actor recalled how overwhelming the production was for him in the beginning. Talking about his co-star Elizabeth Debicki, the Project Ghazi star revealed that she 'helped' him 'calm his nerves' and smoothly transition into his role.

The Pakistani heartthrob suggested that he is a rather shy person and that Debicki's compliments off-screen boosted his confidence. As an actor with numerous accolades and multiple successful projects, Saeed is a firm believer that 'practice makes a man perfect.' The Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan star suggested, "You can always do better no matter which profession you're in."

With a plethora of commercially hit projects, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star claimed, "It is hard to produce a film every year. You need at least two years to produce a movie, work on the script, and involve the production team."

Coming a long way from Inteha to The Crown and multiple other projects in his pipeline, Saeed was more than happy to look back and share his journey with the audience and hosts. Upon asking which song he used to sing during his early struggling days, Saeed hummed to the tune of Dilbar Mere.

From his professional life to his personal, the Ehd-e-Wafa actor had everything interesting to share. Talking about his lovely wife and producer, Samina Humayun Saeed, the Yalghaar star revealed that he often sings the classic song Hamen Tumse Pyar Kitna for her.

The Main Hoon Shahid Afridi actor also listed his favorite female co-stars including Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Nadia Jamil, and a few more.

On the work front, Saeed was recently seen in Bin Roye, Meray Paas Tum Ho, Ehd-e-Wafa, and The Crown. Saeed will next be seen in Love You Guru, and Ma Wagas Nahi Jao Ga.